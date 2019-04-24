$20K worth of antiques, heirlooms stolen in March theft: Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for antiques and heirlooms dating back to the 1800s that were stolen from a moving company’s storage facility in Calgary nearly a month ago.
On March 30, a business in the 300 block of 28 Street N.E. was broken into by “unknown culprit(s)” at around 10 p.m., police said Wednesday.
Thieves reportedly took about $20,000 in property of a family who was moving out of the province.
The stolen items include:
- wooden chests containing family journals in black cloth notebooks
- school notebooks from the Second World War
- original antique books from the 1900s
- magazines from the 1940s
- silver wedding chalices
- an East Wildcats vintage hockey sweater
- copies of The Red and White Book of Menzies from the 1800s
- vintage boxing gloves
- Indigenous artifacts: an upright Blackfoot Headdress, a peace pipe in the shape of a horse head and jewellery
Investigators canvassed the area for CCTV video but did not glean a suspect description. Officers did not say why the public was hearing about the theft and the need for assistance nearly four weeks later.
Police ask collectors to be on the lookout for the stolen items and to contact them at 1-800-222-8477 if they come across any.
