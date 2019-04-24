Sting announces Las Vegas residency

To celebrate the release of his upcoming compilation album, My Songs, Sting (born Gordon Sumner) has announced an extensive Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in 2020.

The shows were announced by the Message in a Bottle singer via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

I’m thrilled to announce that my brand new Las Vegas residency “Sting: My Songs” will be opening at the legendary Caesars Colosseum in May of 2020! For all dates, presale and on sale info, VIP info and ticket options, visit https://t.co/lIZBYa3KNx! pic.twitter.com/PhevdvhLAD — Sting (@OfficialSting) April 24, 2019

The 67-year-old performing artist will play 16 concerts at the Coloseum spanning May to September, and will pull out some of his greatest hits — from not only his solo career, but The Police as well.

Fifteen of those greatest hits, including Roxanne, Demolition Man and Englishman in New York, will be featured on My Songs — which drops on May 24, through A&M.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Sting revealed that he’s committed to providing a proper “Vegas show” in terms of sound visuals and choreography.

“I am a little frightened and a little excited at the same time,” he admitted.

Throughout his more than 45-year career, Sting revealed he had been offered residencies in Vegas in the past, but just “felt it wasn’t the right time” before.

“I always thought, ‘I’m not quite ready for that, [as] I’m still a touring animal.’ But now, I’m ready,” he added.

“Being in one place is actually a different, spiritual vibe,” continued the singer. “Welcoming people into your house — that’s basically what it’s going to be.

“I’ll be telling the story of my life through songs,” he concluded. “I’ve had a long, interesting life and I can’t wait.”

Sting will tour with Jamaican singer Shaggy throughout the U.K. and Europe before embarking on his trek to Vegas.

Tickets for ‘My Songs: The Las Vegas Residency’ go on sale to the public on May 3 at 1 p.m. ET.

An exclusive Sting fan club presale will take place this Thursday, April 25, at 1 p.m.

Additional tour dates and information can be found on the official Sting website.

‘My Songs: The Las Vegas Residency’ dates

** All shows take place at the Coloseum at Caesars Palace — Las Vegas, Nev. **

May: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June: 3, 5, 6

Aug.: 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Sep.: 2

‘My Songs’ tracklisting

1. Brand New Day

2. Desert Rose

3. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

4. Every Breath You Take

5. Demolition Man

6. Can’t Stand Losing You

7. Fields of Gold

8. So Lonely

9. Shape of My Heart

10. Message in a Bottle

11. Fragile

12. Walking on the Moon

13. Englishman in New York

14. If I Ever Lose My Faith in You

15. Roxanne

