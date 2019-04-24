Sting announces Las Vegas residency

To celebrate the release of his upcoming compilation album, My Songs, Sting (born Gordon Sumner) has announced an extensive Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in 2020.
The shows were announced by the Message in a Bottle singer via Twitter on Wednesday morning.
The 67-year-old performing artist will play 16 concerts at the Coloseum spanning May to September, and will pull out some of his greatest hits — from not only his solo career, but The Police as well.
Fifteen of those greatest hits, including Roxanne, Demolition Man and Englishman in New York, will be featured on My Songs — which drops on May 24, through A&M.
READ MORE: Woodstock 50 ticket sales delayed, organizers say festival still going forward
In an interview with The Associated Press, Sting revealed that he’s committed to providing a proper “Vegas show” in terms of sound visuals and choreography.
“I am a little frightened and a little excited at the same time,” he admitted.
Throughout his more than 45-year career, Sting revealed he had been offered residencies in Vegas in the past, but just “felt it wasn’t the right time” before.
“I always thought, ‘I’m not quite ready for that, [as] I’m still a touring animal.’ But now, I’m ready,” he added.
“Being in one place is actually a different, spiritual vibe,” continued the singer. “Welcoming people into your house — that’s basically what it’s going to be.
“I’ll be telling the story of my life through songs,” he concluded. “I’ve had a long, interesting life and I can’t wait.”
Sting will tour with Jamaican singer Shaggy throughout the U.K. and Europe before embarking on his trek to Vegas.
READ MORE: Rock legend Sting performs in solidarity with GM workers in Oshawa
Tickets for ‘My Songs: The Las Vegas Residency’ go on sale to the public on May 3 at 1 p.m. ET.
An exclusive Sting fan club presale will take place this Thursday, April 25, at 1 p.m.
Additional tour dates and information can be found on the official Sting website.
** All shows take place at the Coloseum at Caesars Palace — Las Vegas, Nev. **
May: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
June: 3, 5, 6
Aug.: 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
Sep.: 2
1. Brand New Day
2. Desert Rose
3. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
4. Every Breath You Take
5. Demolition Man
6. Can’t Stand Losing You
7. Fields of Gold
8. So Lonely
9. Shape of My Heart
10. Message in a Bottle
11. Fragile
12. Walking on the Moon
13. Englishman in New York
14. If I Ever Lose My Faith in You
15. Roxanne
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.