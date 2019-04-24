Canada
April 24, 2019 3:27 pm

Counselling offered in N.B. communities affected by crash that killed 4 teens

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Flowers and toys mark the location of a fatal crash that claimed the lives of four teenagers near Miramichi, N.B.

Callum Smith/Global News
Horizon Health is offering counselling to the community in the wake of a crash that claimed the lives of four teenagers in Miramichi, N.B.

The teens died late on April 20 when the vehicle they were in veered off a rural road, flipped over and landed on its roof in deep water.

READ MORE: 4 teenagers killed in single-vehicle crash in Miramichi, N.B.

The victims have been identified as Logan Matchett, 17, of Strathadam, Avery Astle, 16, of Strathadam, Cassie Lloyd, 17, of Escuminac and Emma Connick, 18, of Barnaby.

Horizon says it is offering emotional support to three communities in the area this week.

Social workers and nurses will meet with people “who may be struggling, feeling overwhelmed by the tragedy or want to share their grief,” the health network says.

Emma Connick, Logan Matchett, Cassie Lloyd and Avery Astle were the four teens who died in the crash in Miramichi, N.B.

Facebook

The clinicians will be available on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and April 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be located at:

  • Wesleyan Church — 52 Nelson St., Miramichi, N.B.
  • Health Centre — 13 Chemin l’Eglise, Baie-Sainte-Anne, N.B.
  • St. Thomas Church — 19 St. Thomas St., Red Bank, N.B.

WATCH (April 22, 2019): Miramichi, N.B., community in mourning after death of 4 teens in crash

