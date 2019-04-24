Counselling offered in N.B. communities affected by crash that killed 4 teens

Horizon Health is offering counselling to the community in the wake of a crash that claimed the lives of four teenagers in Miramichi, N.B.

The teens died late on April 20 when the vehicle they were in veered off a rural road, flipped over and landed on its roof in deep water.

The victims have been identified as Logan Matchett, 17, of Strathadam, Avery Astle, 16, of Strathadam, Cassie Lloyd, 17, of Escuminac and Emma Connick, 18, of Barnaby.

Horizon says it is offering emotional support to three communities in the area this week.

Social workers and nurses will meet with people “who may be struggling, feeling overwhelmed by the tragedy or want to share their grief,” the health network says.

The clinicians will be available on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and April 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be located at:

Wesleyan Church — 52 Nelson St., Miramichi, N.B.

Health Centre — 13 Chemin l’Eglise, Baie-Sainte-Anne, N.B.

St. Thomas Church — 19 St. Thomas St., Red Bank, N.B.

