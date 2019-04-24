KGH hosting third annual Day of Giving on Thursday

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation is in the midst of a massive community fundraiser to complete its cardiac care program.

“The community has been incredibly generous and supportive,” said KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore.

The fundraiser is currently halfway to its $7 million goal, and one local family is stepping up with a substantial financial gift.

Margret and Darrell Porubanec, plus their sons Murray and Trevor, are doubling down this Thursday on the KGH Foundation’s Day of Giving.

“We’re prepared to match on the day of giving, dollar for dollar, whatever comes through that door,” said Darrell Porubanec.

“It’s going to a good cause; we’re going to have world-class care in Kelowna right here at KGH.”

Improving local cardiac care is close to the Porubanecs’ hearts.

At 22, Trevor, their youngest son, collapsed. He was later diagnosed with a life-threatening heart rhythm condition.

He needed an internal cardiac defibulator. That’s one of the electrophysiology services that are still unavailable at KGH, so Trevor had to be airlifted to Victoria.

And so this Thursday for every dollar you donate, the Porubanecs will make it go twice as far.

Without the generosity of the community and people like the Porubanecs, the KGH Foundation says cardiac patients would be travelling a lot more for care.

The KGH Foundation also has a message to those who give.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Rankmore.

There are several ways to donate.

Drop by the Kelowna General Hospital’s Centennial Lobby on Thursday, April 25.

Make a gift online.

Call 250-862-4438.

Text HEART to 45678 to make a $10 donation. The amount will appear on your cellphone bill.