Two men charged in connection with ‘john’ sting: London police
London city police say two men have been charged after a “john” sting.
Investigators say they ran the operation on Tuesday night and a 44-year-old man and 56-year-old man were both charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.
The 56-year-old man was also charged with resisting arrest.
Further details about the operation weren’t released by investigators, but they said the accused will appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.
