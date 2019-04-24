Crime
April 24, 2019 11:35 am

Two men charged in connection with ‘john’ sting: London police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London police say two local men were charged in connection with a 'john' sting on Tuesday night.

REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
A A

London city police say two men have been charged after a “john” sting.

Investigators say they ran the operation on Tuesday night and a 44-year-old man and 56-year-old man were both charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

RELATED: London police arrest 78 in Project Equinox human trafficking, prostitution investigation

The 56-year-old man was also charged with resisting arrest.

Further details about the operation weren’t released by investigators, but they said the accused will appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services
Crime
john sting
john sting London
john sting London police
London Police
Prostitution
prostitution London
prostitution London Ontario
Resisting Arrest

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.