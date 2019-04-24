38 patient records viewed ‘inappropriately’ by St. Boniface Hospital employee

St. Boniface Hospital says 38 patients had their records accessed “inappropriately” over a week in March.

The records were looked at between Feb. 28 and March 6 by an employee who had access to the hospital’s record system, they said.

“This is a breach of the Personal Health Information Act (PHIA), which strictly limits the use of personal health information by Hospital employees to only that information they need to perform their job.

“The breach was brought to the Hospital’s attention by another employee.”

Those whose records were breached are being notified, said Marine Bouchard, CEO of the hospital.

“We deeply regret this matter and want to assure the public that we take such matters and our role in protecting our patients’ privacy very seriously,” said Bouchard.

Information the employee accessed include names, addresses, and their personal health care number.

Bouchard said the employee no longer has access to the system.

