Politics
April 24, 2019 9:14 am

Gordon Wilson replaces Margaret Miller as Nova Scotia environment minister

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gordon Wilson is sworn into cabinet on April 24, 2019.

Sarah Ritchie/Global News
A A

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has announced a minor cabinet shuffle naming Gordon Wilson environment minister.

Wilson replaces Margaret Miller who previously announced that she would not be running in the next provincial election.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s environment minister says she won’t run in next election

The government says Miller is leaving cabinet now to focus on constituency work as she recovers from recent arm surgery.

Wilson is the MLA for the riding of Clare-Digby.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Clare-Digby
Gordon Wilson
Margaret Miller
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Politics
ns poli
ns politics
politics

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.