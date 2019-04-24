Gordon Wilson replaces Margaret Miller as Nova Scotia environment minister
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has announced a minor cabinet shuffle naming Gordon Wilson environment minister.
Wilson replaces Margaret Miller who previously announced that she would not be running in the next provincial election.
The government says Miller is leaving cabinet now to focus on constituency work as she recovers from recent arm surgery.
Wilson is the MLA for the riding of Clare-Digby.
