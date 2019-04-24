London city council approves 4-year strategic plan

A guide that sets the course for the next four years at London City Hall has been approved.

In a months-long process to form a strategic plan, city politicians called on members of the public for input through ward meetings, focus groups and online surveys. The process identified a new vision, mission, set of values, and five strategic areas of focus.

The vision is for London to be “a leader in commerce, culture, and innovation — our region’s connection to the world.”

The five areas of focus are strengthening the community, building a sustainable city, growing the economy, creating a safe London for women and girls, and leading in public service.

The plan will be put into action through the 2020-2023 multi-year budget process.

