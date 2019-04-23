Natural gas prices going up next month in Manitoba

Manitobans are about to pay more for their natural gas.

Starting May 1, rates are going up about one per cent, says the Public Utilities Board.

The PUB approved the rate hike after an application from Centra Gas to raise the primary rate.

Customers with a fixed price contract will see no changes, but the rest of Manitoba will see about an $8 yearly increase to their gas bill.

Gas prices are reviewed four times a year.

