Unspecified threat at polling location prompts pause in voting: Elections PEI 

An unspecified threat targeting a polling station in Prince Edward Island forced the agency overseeing Tuesday’s provincial election to temporarily suspend voting in that location.

Elections PEI provided no details about the threat other than to say it posed a safety risk to staff working at the District 6 polling station at Assumption Parish Centre and would-be voters trying to cast their ballots.

RCMP officers on the scene also declined to offer details on the nature of their investigation, but one of the candidates running in the Stratford, P.E.I. riding said police had indicated they were looking into a bomb threat against the polling station.

James Aylward, the Progressive Conservative running for re-election in the riding, said he learned of the situation by accident while driving by the station where his wife was waiting in line to cast her vote.

“I drove into the parking lot of the church hall where the polling station is located and all of a sudden six marked RCMP vehicles screamed in and blocked off the entrances,” he said.

His wife and other voters were all evacuated before they could vote, Aylward said, adding officers escorting his wife from the premises had told her they were looking into a bomb threat.

Police surrounding the large church on the outskirts of Charlottetown said the threat was reported at 12:55 p.m., but did not share how it was communicated or what it contained.

Elections PEI said the polling station has been evacuated and will reopen once the RCMP have determined it’s safe.

Voter turnout was expected to be strong in Tuesday’s election, with more than 36 per cent of eligible voters having already cast their ballots in advance polls. Voter turnout on the island has traditionally been as high as 80 per cent.

Under rainy, grey skies, Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and his wife voted this morning at the Bonshaw community centre in his riding in central P.E.I.

The Greens are hoping to turn strong support in opinion polls into victories and build on the two seats they held prior to the campaign.

The Liberals have governed the Island since 2007, including the last four years under Premier Wade MacLauchlan, who is hoping to continue efforts to bolster the province’s economy.

Dennis King has only been leader of the Progressive Conservatives since February, but says he is focused on adding to the eight seats his party held.

Joe Byrne, who has led the New Democrats for the past year, is looking for his party’s first win in more than 20 years.

The polls close at 7 p.m. local time.