Organ donor cards replaced by online system in Manitoba

Manitobans who want to register as organ donors will now be doing so entirely online, the province announced Tuesday morning.

Health minster Cameron Friesen said the traditional donor cards – which began to get phased out in 2016 – have been eliminated completely and replaced with a simplified online registration process.

“For years, Manitobans have signed the donor card attached to their health card and then tucked it away without sharing their important decision with loved ones,” said Friesen.

“Online registration is so simple, and this selfless decision has the ability to save lives.”

More than 11,000 Manitobans have registered at the signupforlife.ca site since 2016, and the end of the donor card system is expected to lead to continued increases in sign-ups.

The medical director of Transplant Manitoba’s Gift of Life program said that although organ donation takes place at St. Boniface Hospital and Health Sciences Centre within city limits, the online registration system will open up possibilities for donors and recipients outside the city as well.

“As online registrations increase, our specially-trained team offers support and information to families whose loved one has indicated a desire to give the gift of life and who meets the criteria for organ donation,” said Dr. Adrian Robertson.

“For those patients in hospital outside the city of Winnipeg, our specialists work with care providers and families to determine whether a transfer to Winnipeg-based intensive care is the best approach.”

The other change to the system involves tissue donation, which was previously available only within the Winnipeg and Interlake-Eastern regional health authorities.

As of Wednesday, that has expanded to include the Southern Health-Santé Sud as well.

