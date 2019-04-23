Crime
April 23, 2019 11:54 am

Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes house in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Bridgenorth man is accused of impaired driving after an SUV struck a house in Peterborough on Thursday night.

A A

A Bridgenorth man has been charged with impaired driving following a vehicle collision into a house in Peterborough last week.

Peterborough Police Service said just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of an SUV which struck a vehicle and then a residence on Otonabee Drive.

READ MORE: Woman injured after Jeep strikes hydro pole on Lansdowne in Peterborough

Police say while officers spoke with the driver, they detected an odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police allege.

The driver was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for injuries and later released, police said.

Lawrence Michael Loyst, 59, of Communication Road East, Bridgenorth, was charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with stunt driving on Highway 115

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 15.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car crash into house Peterborough
car crash Otonabee Drive
Crime
Drunk Driving
impair
Impaired
Impaired Driving
Otonabee Drive
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.