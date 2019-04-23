Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes house in Peterborough

A Bridgenorth man has been charged with impaired driving following a vehicle collision into a house in Peterborough last week.

Peterborough Police Service said just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of an SUV which struck a vehicle and then a residence on Otonabee Drive.

Police say while officers spoke with the driver, they detected an odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police allege.

Emergency crews are on scene after an SUV struck a house on Otonabee Drive in Peterborough #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/BpCuH6lYkU — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 19, 2019

The driver was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for injuries and later released, police said.

Lawrence Michael Loyst, 59, of Communication Road East, Bridgenorth, was charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 15.