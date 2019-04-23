Intense video shows rooftop pool spilling over skyscraper during powerful Manila earthquake

Intense video shows water from a skyscraper’s rooftop pool sloshing over the side of the building during a powerful earthquake that struck the Philippines capital on Monday.

At least 16 people were killed after the 6.1-magnitude quake rattled much of the northern portion of the country.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s preliminary estimate is that more than 49 million people were exposed to some shaking from the earthquake, with a staggering 14 million people likely to feel moderate shaking or more.

In Manila, thousands of office workers dashed out of buildings in panic, some wearing hard hats, and residents ran out of houses as the ground shook. Many described the ground movement as rolling “sea waves,” the Associated Press reported.

Michael Rivo shared video on social media showing water, reportedly from a rooftop pool, cascading down the side of Anchor Skysuites apartment to the ground below, the Manila Bulletin reported.

A second powerful earthquake rattled central Philippines again Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of Tuesday’s quake at 6.4, while the local seismology agency said it was 6.5. The quake was centred near San Julian town in Eastern Samar province and prompted residents to dash out of houses and office workers to scamper to safety.

The Philippines has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because it lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

–with files from the Associated Press