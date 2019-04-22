Homes evacuated, roads closed after major gas leak in west Calgary

Houses were evacuated and roads were closed in Calgary’s West Springs neighbourhood on Monday after a major gas leak, according to the fire department.

Crews were called to Weston Drive S.W. and 77 Street S.W. at 4:20 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said.

CFD said a six-inch-diameter natural gas line was struck during excavation so crews evacuated homes downwind of the leak and closed roads within a three-block radius.

ATCO and CFD’s hazardous materials team were on scene as of 5:10 p.m.