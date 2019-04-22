Gas Leak
April 22, 2019 7:25 pm

Homes evacuated, roads closed after major gas leak in west Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Fire crews were called to a major gas leak in Calgary's West Springs neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Global News
A A

Houses were evacuated and roads were closed in Calgary’s West Springs neighbourhood on Monday after a major gas leak, according to the fire department.

Crews were called to Weston Drive S.W. and 77 Street S.W. at 4:20 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said.

CFD said a six-inch-diameter natural gas line was struck during excavation so crews evacuated homes downwind of the leak and closed roads within a three-block radius.

ATCO and CFD’s hazardous materials team were on scene as of 5:10 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atco
Calgary fire department
Calgary gas leak
CFD
Gas Leak
Gas leak Calgary
gas leak exacuations
West Springs
West Springs Calgary gas leak
West Springs gas leak

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.