Oshawa man, 25, charged after weekend house party stabbing in Whitby
Durham police have charged a man after a stabbing in Whitby over the weekend.
Officers were called to a house party on Calais Street late Saturday night.
WATCH: 44-year-old male suspect arrested after escaping Oshawa house fire
According to police, an altercation involving two people resulted in a man in his 20s being taken to hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.
He is now in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.
READ MORE: 17-year-old boy suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshawa crash: Durham police
John Bishop, 25, from Oshawa has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of weapons in connection with the incident.
Anyone with new information is asked to contact DRPS.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.