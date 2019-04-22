Man pulled from Oshawa recreation centre pool without vital signs: police

Durham Regional Police say a man has been pulled from a pool inside of a recreation centre in Oshawa without vital signs.

Police said they were called to the Civic Recreation Complex near Thorton Road South and King Street West around 1:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a man who had drowned.

Paramedics first arrived on scene and found a man without vital signs.

READ MORE: Near double-drowning at Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton

A police spokesperson said paramedics were able to revive the victim, who is in his 30s, before he was transported to hospital.

The victim was brought to a local airport in an ambulance. He was then transported to a trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital via Ornge air ambulance.

Police did not say what circumstances contributed to the incident.

WATCH: 44-year-old male suspect arrested after escaping Oshawa house fire