Man pulled from Oshawa recreation centre pool without vital signs: police
Durham Regional Police say a man has been pulled from a pool inside of a recreation centre in Oshawa without vital signs.
Police said they were called to the Civic Recreation Complex near Thorton Road South and King Street West around 1:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a man who had drowned.
Paramedics first arrived on scene and found a man without vital signs.
A police spokesperson said paramedics were able to revive the victim, who is in his 30s, before he was transported to hospital.
The victim was brought to a local airport in an ambulance. He was then transported to a trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital via Ornge air ambulance.
Police did not say what circumstances contributed to the incident.
