Canada
April 22, 2019 4:57 pm

Man pulled from Oshawa recreation centre pool without vital signs: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Emergency crews on scene at the Civic Recreation Centre Complex in Oshawa on Monday after a man was reportedly pulled from a pool without vital signs.

Colin Williamson / Global News
Durham Regional Police say a man has been pulled from a pool inside of a recreation centre in Oshawa without vital signs.

Police said they were called to the Civic Recreation Complex near Thorton Road South and King Street West around 1:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a man who had drowned.

Paramedics first arrived on scene and found a man without vital signs.

A police spokesperson said paramedics were able to revive the victim, who is in his 30s, before he was transported to hospital.

The victim was brought to a local airport in an ambulance. He was then transported to a trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital via Ornge air ambulance.

Police did not say what circumstances contributed to the incident.

Colin Williamson / Global News

