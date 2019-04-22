UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi ends collegiate career with one last viral performance

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi has ended her collegiate career with a bang, receiving a nearly perfect score on her final floor routine.

Ohashi first made waves on social media in January when she scored a perfect 10 for an electrifying floor routine inspired by Michael Jackson. Video of her performance quickly went viral.

Over the weekend she lit up social media again when judges awarded her a score of 9.95 on the final routine of her collegiate career.

“I was so light,” Ohashi told a reporter with the Pac-12 network, reflecting on her final performance on the UCLA gymnastics team.

“Feeling the crowd and feeling my teammates and doing it, really for them, was so amazing,” she added.

Ohashi was a four-time member of the U.S. junior national team but decided to drop down to the collegiate level after suffering persistent injuries.

She joined the gymnastics team at University of California, Los Angeles in 2015.

In 2016, she fractured her sternum when the cap fell off the end of her balance beam, causing her to land on her neck.

Ohashi’s routine on Saturday ended with the gymnast pantomiming a mic drop, in what seems to be a fitting end to a collegiate career that has captured headlines and captivated social media.