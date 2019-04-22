Several homes evacuated in RM of Montcalm due to localized flooding

The RM of Montcalm, located along the Manitoba/North Dakota border, has declared a State of Local Emergency due to floodwaters overtaking a section of an area road.

The province said a number of residents are being evacuated as a precaution.

RM of Montcalm declares State of Local Emergency as floodwater overtakes a section of an area road. Mandatory evacuation for a number of residences as a precaution due to access issues. Provincial officials are in contact with RM. #mbflood — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) April 22, 2019

WATCH: Red River flood watch continues as spring snow storm hits Grand Forks