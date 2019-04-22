Several homes evacuated in RM of Montcalm due to localized flooding
A A
The RM of Montcalm, located along the Manitoba/North Dakota border, has declared a State of Local Emergency due to floodwaters overtaking a section of an area road.
The province said a number of residents are being evacuated as a precaution.
WATCH: Red River flood watch continues as spring snow storm hits Grand Forks
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.