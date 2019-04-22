Environment
April 22, 2019 1:29 pm

Several homes evacuated in RM of Montcalm due to localized flooding

By Online Journalist  Global News
The RM of Montcalm

The RM of Montcalm, located along the Manitoba/North Dakota border, has declared a State of Local Emergency due to floodwaters overtaking a section of an area road.

The province said a number of residents are being evacuated as a precaution.

