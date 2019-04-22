Woman injured in collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

A woman was taken to hospital following a crash on Peterborough’s busiest street on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Street just west of the Parkway where they discovered a Jeep that had left the roadway and had struck a hydro pole.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a a single collision on Lansdowne Street west of The Parkway. One woman is in care of @PtboParamedics. A hydro pole has been snapped and fluid is leaking from one of the transformers #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/vu7XzhwjLY — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 22, 2019

A woman in the Jeep had to be extricated through the rear of the vehicle. She was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Oil was leaking from one of the transformers on the hydro pole. Utilities staff on the scene said the oil will need to cleaned up by crews and the area will need to be assessed for any environmental hazards.

The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted as the spilled fuel was travelling towards a storm drain.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours for cleanup and the police investigation.