Woman injured in collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough
A woman was taken to hospital following a crash on Peterborough’s busiest street on Monday afternoon.
Just after 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Street just west of the Parkway where they discovered a Jeep that had left the roadway and had struck a hydro pole.
A woman in the Jeep had to be extricated through the rear of the vehicle. She was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Oil was leaking from one of the transformers on the hydro pole. Utilities staff on the scene said the oil will need to cleaned up by crews and the area will need to be assessed for any environmental hazards.
The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted as the spilled fuel was travelling towards a storm drain.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours for cleanup and the police investigation.
