Billionaire Asos owner loses 3 children in Sri Lanka bombings

Danish media are saying that three of the four children of a Danish business tycoon died in the Sri Lanka bombings.

Danish broadcaster TV2 Monday cited information it received from the Bestseller clothing chain, of which Anders Holch Povlsen is the sole owner. The company didn’t provide any further information “out of respect to the family.”

Holch Povlsen is allegedly the Nordic country’s richest man and a major private landowner in Britain.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said 46-year-old Holch Povlsen and his wife, Anne Holch Povlsen, were vacationing in Sri Lanka with their children.

Holch Povlsen is Britain’s second-largest and Scotland’s-largest private landowner and the biggest shareholder in fashion retailer ASOS.com.

The Danish foreign ministry confirmed that three Danish citizens were killed in the Sri Lankan attacks, which has claimed nearly 300 lives.