U.S. ending sanction waivers for countries importing Iran oil

The United States is ending exemptions from sanctions for countries that import Iranian oil.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the U.S. is not extending any waivers exempting importers of Iranian oil from U.S. sanctions after May 1 and there will be no grace period for those economies to comply.

“We’re going to zero. We’re going to zero across the board,” Pompeo told reporters. “There are no (oil) waivers that extend beyond that period, full stop.”

The move comes as the administration toughens its already strict penalties on Iran by trying to choke off all the revenue the country makes from oil sales.

The waivers had been in place since November, when the administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

They were granted in part to give those countries time to eliminate their purchases of Iranian oil but also to ease any impact on global energy markets with the abrupt removal of Iran’s production.

Pompeo says now that production increases elsewhere will make up for the loss of Iranian oil on the market.