Calgary Roughnecks down Saskatchewan Rush before sellout crowd

A record crowd was on hand at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the Calgary Roughnecks downed the Saskatchewan Rush 18-8 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action.

Dane Dobbie had four goals and four assists and Tyler Pace had four goals and two to lead the Roughnecks’ attack.

Dan Taylor added a hat trick while Jesse King had two goals and four assists for the Roughnecks (10-8).

Ryan Keenan paced the Rush (10-7) with a pair of goals while Mark Matthews scored once and set up five more.

Christian Del Bianco made 37 saves for the win as Evan Kirk gave up 10 goals on 20 shots to get pegged with the loss.

The crowd of 19,289 was the first sellout in Roughnecks franchise history.

Roughnecks head coach Curt Malawsky said playing in front of a large crowd provided a boost to the team.

“The guys really cherish being here, being a part of this organization, and this great culture we have here in Calgary, and the fans just top it off,” said Malawsky.

“We had a couple stinkers early and the last couple games we were able to give back to the fans.”

The Roughnecks have completed their regular season and are waiting to see who they will meet in the first round of the NLL playoffs.

The Rush wrap-up their regular season on April 27 when they take on the Colorado Mammoth.

— With files from The Canadian Press