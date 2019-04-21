Donald Trump
April 21, 2019 12:52 pm
Updated: April 21, 2019 12:55 pm

Trump dismisses Romney criticism, cites 2012 election loss

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Romney says he's 'sickened' by dishonesty of Trump White House after reading Mueller report

Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s “sickened” by the dishonesty the Russia investigation found in the Trump White House, but the president fires back that Romney should have put the same energy into running for president in 2012 that the Utah Republican has tapped in criticizing him.

Romney also tweeted Friday that in reading the special counsel’s report he was “appalled” Americans working on the Trump campaign had welcomed help from Russia.

READ MORE: Romney says he’s ‘sickened’ by dishonesty of Trump White House after reading Mueller report

On Saturday, Trump responded via Twitter, saying if Romney “spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!”

In 2012 Romney won a slightly greater percentage of the popular vote than Trump in 2016. He’s one of the few prominent Republicans to criticize Trump since Trump’s election.

© 2019 The Associated Press

