Environment Canada forecasting up to 60 mm of rain for Eastern Ontario

Eastern Ontario is in for a rainy start to its Easter long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency released a rainfall warning for most regions in Eastern Ontario, including the Ottawa, Kingston and Peterborough regions.

The weather authority says rain is expected to start Thursday evening and continue on until Friday night.

By Saturday morning, total rainfall is expected to be somewhere between 30 to 60 mm.

The rainfall is supposed to be heavy at times, and Environment Canada says since the ground is already near saturation, it will have little ability to absorb further water.

Flood threat on the increase heading into the Easter long weekend. 3 days of rain will combine with mild temperatures and melting snow to cause sharp rises on rivers and streams. pic.twitter.com/O7xtdL8QEV — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 17, 2019

As a result, the weather agency is warning of the possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas. If camping, Environment Canada says to avoid low-lying areas.

Local conservation and weather authorities in Kingston, Ottawa, Quinte and the Peterboroughs have issued flood watches and warnings for their regions.

There’s also a chance that visibility while driving may be reduced, so the weather authority is advising drivers in Eastern Ontario to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

