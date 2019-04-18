Winnipeg company unofficially sets high-five relay world record on National High-Five Day

National High-Five Day might be a lesser-known holiday, but one local business decided to celebrate it in the biggest way possible – by setting a world record.

Staff at Winnipeg’s Johnston Group, an employee benefits company, gathered outside Thursday afternoon to break the relay record of 492 high-fives in three minutes.

The Winnipeg high-fivers reached a new high of 509 on their second attempt.

“The record of 492 was done by a British team that’s going to be very disappointed,” Johnston Group marketing communications specialist Brian Swinden told 680 CJOB.

“They just set that in 2017 and didn’t get the glory for very long.”

The glory, however, wasn’t all the Johnston staff were hoping to accomplish with the record-setting hand-slapping.

Five dollars from every high-five will be donated to the KidSport organization, which provides funding for low-income families whose kids otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate in organized sports.

“The most important thing is we just raised over $2,500 for KidSport,” said Johnston Group president Dave Angus.

“I’m glad we got the weather, and I just love the enthusiasm.

“I don’t want to see any company in Winnipeg break this record, OK? We want to own it.”

The record isn’t official until Guiness deems it so.

