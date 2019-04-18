Province, feds invest $450M into affordable housing in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan and Canadian governments signed a 10-year housing agreement on Thursday, ensuring affordable housing will continue to be offered to those who need it.

The deal was reached under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and will invest more than $450 million to protect, renew and expand social and community housing across the province.

“This agreement is an outstanding example of how governments have more impact when they co-operate and work together,” said Paul Merriman, social services minister and minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.

“Together, we can help to open doors to many more opportunities and, most importantly, support those in greatest housing need. Our government remains committed to representing the housing needs of Saskatchewan people as we work collaboratively with the federal government to deliver the initiatives under the National Housing Strategy.”

It will also support the province’s priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, officials said.

The two governments will collaborate on the design and implementation of a new Canada Housing Benefit for Saskatchewan to provide affordability support to families and individuals who need it.

“The government of Canada is committed to ensuring that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.

“Long-term, predictable funding for housing has been needed for more than a decade. Today, with the Saskatchewan government, we have taken a significant step toward our goal of building strong communities where Canadian families can prosper and thrive, now and for the future.”

Both governments are each investing $225 million.

