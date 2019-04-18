Pair charged for trying to sell stolen goods at Peterborough swap shop: police

Two people face theft and drug charges following an incident at a Peterborough swap shop on Wednesday.

Peterborough police were called to the George Street business to investigate people attempting to sell a shallow well jet pump. The business staff suspected the item was stolen, police said.

Police investigated and arrested two people at the store and discovered they were both in possession of drugs.

Diane Margaret Hanrahan, 45, of Downie Street, Peterborough and Jeffrey Marvin Innes, 54, of Paudash Street, Hiawatha First Nation were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a schedule I substance (Hanrahan with cocaine; Innes with heroin/fentanyl).

They were both released from custody. Hanrahan will appear in court on May 8; Innes on May 15.