City paints clearer picture of what BRT for downtown Saskatoon might look like

After three years of technical work and consultations with the public, reports on potential routes for bus rapid transit (BRT) and downtown active transportation will soon be reviewed by Saskatoon city council.

The City of Saskatoon laid out several options for BRT routes but officials are recommending 1st Avenue, that will connect with another BRT route on 22nd Street.

Officials said it won’t have any impact on parking on 1st Avenue and it’s close to potential big developments downtown.

“1st Avenue is not as mature as 3rd Avenue when it comes to land uses, but there is significant growth opportunity within close proximity, as well as nearby locations where a future arena or convention centre [will be located],” said Jay Magus, the city’s director of transportation.

There’s also a recommendation for a BRT route down Broadway Avenue, which could be either dedicated bus lanes or mixed traffic like it is now.

City officials said they like 3rd Avenue the best for dedicated bike lanes.

“It builds upon previous streetscaping investments to improve pedestrian infrastructure along 3rd Avenue already in place,” Magus said.

“There’s potential to maximize investments in existing cycling infrastructure. It provides excellent connectivity north and south of the downtown. For example, the Traffic Bridge.”

City council will consider all these options at a meeting later this month.

