SUNY Buffalo freshman dead after suspected hazing incident

A university student in upstate New York has died following suspected hazing that led to a suspension of fraternity and sorority activities.

University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi says Sebastian Serafin-Bazan died Wednesday. The 18-year-old freshman from Port Chester was hospitalized early Friday after the suspected hazing at an off-campus house.

and University officials, and have offered our support for their ongoing investigation. We will be initiating an internal investigation and review once the police have concluded their fact-finding. (2/2) — Sigma Pi Fraternity (@SigmaPi) April 17, 2019

Details of the case involving the Sigma Pi fraternity have not been released. Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved and are awaiting autopsy results.

In a written statement that the university said would be its only comment Wednesday, Tripathi extended condolences to the student’s family and friends.

“Our hearts go out to Sebastian’s family for the devastating heartbreak they are experiencing,” Tripathi wrote. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the Serafin-Bazan family and to all of Sebastian’s friends here at UB and in his hometown of Port Chester, N.Y. We join them in mourning the tragic loss of a member of our UB family.”

University officials say an internal review is underway.