Have you seen this pink pony? It’s been spotted roaming around Île Sainte-Hélène

A white pony with a pink mane has reportedly been roaming around Île Sainte-Hélène, just off the island of Montreal.

Photos of the animal have surfaced on the internet after Gilles Bouchard said he saw the pony while taking a walk on Sunday night. He says when he tried to approach it, it ran away.

READ MORE: Runaway ‘unicorn’ escapes from photo shoot, caught by highway patrol

Bouchard created the Facebook group “Sauvons le mini-cheval” where more photos of the pony have been posted by other people who have reportedly seen it.

Park Jean-Drapeau Society (SPJD) told Global News it has received various calls and messages since Monday from people concerned about the pony’s safety.

The SPJD says it has deployed extra efforts, including asking its 24-hour security personnel to be on the lookout, to locate the roaming animal — so far, without success.

“We are being vigilant,” said Gabrielle Meloche, a SPJD spokesperson.

The SPJD said it has checked with its partners, including La Ronde and the Montreal Casino, to make sure the pony did not escaped from one of their Easter activities.

READ MORE: ‘Within minutes of dying’: Miniature horse saved by Ontario rescue group

The park confirmed the pink pony is not part of a marketing stunt.

Meloche insisted officials are taking the situation seriously and are doing everything in their power to make sure the pink pony is not in danger.

She believes it may have wandered off the island since first being spotted.

READ MORE: American Airlines bans goats, snakes and rodents as emotional support animals. Miniature horses still clear to fly

Meloche suspects it might have escaped from an Easter mini-farm or crossed over from Saint-Lambert, on the south shore.

The Montreal SPCA said it is aware of the situation and is looking into it.

— With files from the Canadian Press.