Canada
April 17, 2019 10:57 am
Updated: April 17, 2019 11:01 am

Have you seen this pink pony? It’s been spotted roaming around Île Sainte-Hélène

By Global News

Pictures of a white and pink pony have been circulating on the internet since it was reportedly spotted on île Sainte-Hélène.

Sauvons le mini-cheval/Facebook
A white pony with a pink mane has reportedly been roaming around Île Sainte-Hélène, just off the island of Montreal.

Photos of the animal have surfaced on the internet after Gilles Bouchard said he saw the pony while taking a walk on Sunday night. He says when he tried to approach it, it ran away.

Bouchard created the Facebook group “Sauvons le mini-cheval” where more photos of the pony have been posted by other people who have reportedly seen it.

Park Jean-Drapeau Society (SPJD) told Global News it has received various calls and messages since Monday from people concerned about the pony’s safety.

A photo of the pink pony was posted to Facebook.

Sauvons le mini-cheval/Facebook

The SPJD says it has deployed extra efforts, including asking its 24-hour security personnel to be on the lookout, to locate the roaming animal — so far, without success.

“We are being vigilant,” said Gabrielle Meloche, a SPJD spokesperson.

The SPJD said it has checked with its partners, including La Ronde and the Montreal Casino, to make sure the pony did not escaped from one of their Easter activities.

The park confirmed the pink pony is not part of a marketing stunt.

The pink pony was spotted on Île-Sainte-Hélène.

Sauvons le mini-cheval/Facebook

Meloche insisted officials are taking the situation seriously and are doing everything in their power to make sure the pink pony is not in danger.

She believes it may have wandered off the island since first being spotted.

Meloche suspects it might have escaped from an Easter mini-farm or crossed over from Saint-Lambert, on the south shore.

The Montreal SPCA said it is aware of the situation and is looking into it.

— With files from the Canadian Press.

