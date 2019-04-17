West Kelowna man located safe and sound

UPDATE: RCMP report Daniel Snyder has been located and is safe.

A missing West Kelowna man has yet to be located and police say they’re very concerned for his health and well-being.

Daniel Snyder was last seen Monday evening on Menu Rd. and his vehicle was recovered at the end of Webber Rd. near the Glenrosa hiking trails around 6:30 p.m.

“Police have not located Mr. Snyder despite extensive patrols and are asking for people in West Kelowna to be on the lookout for him,” a release from Corp. Meghan Foster said.

The disappearance is said to be out of character for the 34-year-old man.

READ MORE: Accused Osoyoos home invader returns to court

Snyder is 5 foot 10 inches tall and of slim build. He is bald, has green eyes and a red beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark toque and tan or grey jacket.

Anyone with information about Snyder’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP on file number # 2019-20373 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.