Stoney Creek residential tower project draws parking, traffic, transit concerns

Stoney Creek Councillor Maria Pearson says she’ll do what she can to ensure something “we can all be proud of at the end of the day.”

She’s responding to community outrage over three planned residential towers along the Lake Ontario waterfront which are proposed to be 59, 54 and 48 storeys tall and would become Hamilton’s tallest buildings.

A number of residents addressed the city’s planning committee on Tuesday in opposition to the skyline-changing proposal.

Mark Victor calls it “overwhelming and excessive,” while Sherry Hayes asks “when is enough enough?” as it relates to overbuilding in environmentally-sensitive areas.

The zoning for the Frances Avenue property, just east of Confederation Park, allows for the height and density that are being proposed by the New Horizon Development Group.

That leaves council to address traffic, parking and other concerns through the eventual approval of a site plan.

There is also concern that the proposal, which calls for 1,836 condo units, is at a location that doesn’t receive HSR bus service or all-day GO Transit service.

Councillor Brad Clark stresses that while the Confederation Park GO Station is under construction, there is no agreement between the province and CN Rail to allow for more commuter trains on the tracks between Burlington and Hamilton.

Clark says that means it’ll be like the West Harbour GO Station for the foreseeable future: “one train in the morning, one train at night and that’s it.”

