Family Matters podcast: Where’s the teen urgency?

Alberta mom and Global Edmonton executive producer, Deb Zinck, said her sons, 12 and 14, miss their bus at least once a week forcing their mom to drive them to school.
“There’s no hurry. They don’t know how to hurry,” Zinck said.
Zinck wonders where is their sense of urgency?
READ MORE: Why does it seem like teens lack a sense of urgency?
Family Matters took that question to psychologist Dr. Caroline Buzanko. She believes teens do have a sense of urgency, it’s just that their priorities are different from their parents.
WATCH BELOW: For parents of teenagers, trying to motivate them to leave the house or submit homework on time can be a constant struggle.
Buzanko said the part of the brain that helps with prioritizing and long-term thinking is still developing in teenagers. She said the “working memory piece” is what’s missing.
“Things like getting started on tasks, prioritizing what’s important, making good decisions, being motivated — those are all part of the brain, which is still developing,” Buzanko said.
And, the man behind the book How to be a Productivity Ninja, Graham Allcott, shares some of his secrets to unlocking your inner productivity ninja. Surprisingly, he said it’s OK to be late.
Connect with host Kim Smith:
Email: Kim.Smith@globalnews.ca
Twitter: @Kim_SmithTV
Facebook: facebook.com/kim.smith.765
Connect with producer Christine Meadows:
Email: Christine.Meadows@globalnews.ca
Twitter: @CMeadowsGlobal
Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the Family Matters podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.