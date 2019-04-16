Family Matters podcast: Where’s the teen urgency?

Alberta mom and Global Edmonton executive producer, Deb Zinck, said her sons, 12 and 14, miss their bus at least once a week forcing their mom to drive them to school.

“There’s no hurry. They don’t know how to hurry,” Zinck said.

Zinck wonders where is their sense of urgency?

Family Matters took that question to psychologist Dr. Caroline Buzanko. She believes teens do have a sense of urgency, it’s just that their priorities are different from their parents.

Buzanko said the part of the brain that helps with prioritizing and long-term thinking is still developing in teenagers. She said the “working memory piece” is what’s missing.

“Things like getting started on tasks, prioritizing what’s important, making good decisions, being motivated — those are all part of the brain, which is still developing,” Buzanko said.

And, the man behind the book How to be a Productivity Ninja, Graham Allcott, shares some of his secrets to unlocking your inner productivity ninja. Surprisingly, he said it’s OK to be late.

