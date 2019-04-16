Edmonton Family Matters

April 16, 2019 1:33 pm

Family Matters podcast: Where’s the teen urgency?

By Reporter  Global News

The part of the brain that helps with prioritizing and long-term thinking is still developing in teenagers, according to psychologists.

Alberta mom and Global Edmonton executive producer, Deb Zinck, said her sons, 12 and 14, miss their bus at least once a week forcing their mom to drive them to school.

“There’s no hurry. They don’t know how to hurry,” Zinck said.

Zinck wonders where is their sense of urgency?

READ MORE: Why does it seem like teens lack a sense of urgency?

Family Matters took that question to psychologist Dr. Caroline Buzanko. She believes teens do have a sense of urgency, it’s just that their priorities are different from their parents.

WATCH BELOW: For parents of teenagers, trying to motivate them to leave the house or submit homework on time can be a constant struggle.


Story continues below

Buzanko said the part of the brain that helps with prioritizing and long-term thinking is still developing in teenagers. She said the “working memory piece” is what’s missing.

“Things like getting started on tasks, prioritizing what’s important, making good decisions, being motivated — those are all part of the brain, which is still developing,” Buzanko said.

And, the man behind the book How to be a Productivity Ninja, Graham Allcott, shares some of his secrets to unlocking your inner productivity ninja. Surprisingly, he said it’s OK to be late.

