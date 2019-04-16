Guelph police looking for video of possible parking lot fight

Guelph police say they are looking for video of a possible fight between two men in the parking lot of a restaurant on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Montana’s restaurant in the area of Stone and Edinburgh roads at around 10:20 p.m. for a disturbance.

A spokesperson said two men appear to have been fighting outside but they left before police arrived and it’s not known if anyone was seriously injured.

The lead investigator is trying to determine if it was a mutual fight or an assault.

Police said a family may have recorded the brawl on their phone and officers would like to have a look at it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mark Pettapiece at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

Police looking for witnesses to a disturbance https://t.co/ogqQY5dAR0 — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) April 16, 2019