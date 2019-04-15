Tax deduction reason behind Whiteout donation discrepancy

Blame the GST.

Taxes are the reason why a full $75,000 was not donated to the United Way after Friday’s Whiteout party.

“The GST has to be collected on all ticket sales, so tickets are $5 and it [GST] works out to be 25 cents per ticket,” said Economic Development spokesperson Matt Schaubroeck.

It may be a little chilly outside, but this warms our hearts. $69,170 raised at tonight's #WPGWhiteout Street Party will be going to help @UnitedWayWpg agencies! pic.twitter.com/9sTRPE6Zhm — EconDev Winnipeg (@EDWinnipeg) April 13, 2019

On Friday, Economic Development gave $69,170 to the United Way.

However, 14,500 tickets were sold, meaning a difference of about $3,000 in donations.

Funds donated are going towards investing in addiction, homelessness and mental health supports, according to United Way Winnipeg.

