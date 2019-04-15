Consumer
April 15, 2019 12:01 pm

Tax deduction reason behind Whiteout donation discrepancy

By Hannah Owczar Global News

Jets fan celebrate at the Whiteout Street Party in downtown Winnipeg on April 20, 2018.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News
A A

Blame the GST.

Taxes are the reason why a full $75,000 was not donated to the United Way after Friday’s Whiteout party.

“The GST has to be collected on all ticket sales, so tickets are $5 and it [GST] works out to be 25 cents per ticket,” said Economic Development spokesperson Matt Schaubroeck.

On Friday, Economic Development gave $69,170 to the United Way.

However, 14,500 tickets were sold, meaning a difference of about $3,000 in donations.

Funds donated are going towards investing in addiction, homelessness and mental health supports, according to United Way Winnipeg.

WATCH MORE: Winnipeg Whiteout street party tickets to benefit local charities

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Economic Development
Gst
Tax Deduction
United Way Winnipeg
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Street party
Winnipeg Whiteout

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.