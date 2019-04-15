Police arrest third suspect in death of London man fatally struck by arrow

London police have arrested the third and final known suspect in the death of a London man who was fatally struck by an arrow in early February.

Brian Peter Maksoud, 46, was struck and wounded in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, 2019, in the area of Arbour Glen Crescent just off Kipps Lane.

Maksoud was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery but was later pronounced dead, police said at the time. Few details about the incident itself have been made public by investigators.

More than two months later, police announced they had arrested two suspects wanted in connection to Maksoud’s death and were searching for a third.

The captured pair consisted of Kevin Brandon Hartman, 35, and Paul Wayne O’Connell, 47, both of London. Hartman was originally charged with second-degree murder, but his charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

In the meantime, O’Connell faced one count of being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

Police have since revealed that the suspect-at-large, Amanda Tait, was arrested on Saturday.

The 26-year-old woman of no fixed address is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Tait is set to make a video court appearance on Monday, with Hartman scheduled to make an appearance on Tuesday.

