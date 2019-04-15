Donald Trump says Boeing should ‘fix’ and ‘rebrand’ grounded 737 MAX jet

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering some unsolicited advice to Boeing, manufacturer of the troubled 737 Max jet.

READ MORE: Donald Trump, aviation enthusiast, has deep ties to Boeing, maker of the 737 MAX 8

Trump tweeted Monday that if he were in charge of Boeing, he would “FIX” the plane, “add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.” He adds: “No product has suffered like this one.”

What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.

No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Trump, who brands his hotels, golf courses and buildings with the Trump name, tweeted sarcastically, “what the hell do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!)”

Airlines and countries around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max or banned it from airspace after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month. A crash involving the same model happened off Indonesia in October.

Trump once owned a short-lived airline: Trump Shuttle.

WATCH: Trump announces Boeing 737 MAX series of plane will be grounded