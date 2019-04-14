Highway 97 closed near Summerland

DriveBC reports that Highway 97 will be closed in both directions near Summerland for the next several hours.

The closure is due to a motor vehicle accident between North Beach Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, about two kilometres north of Summerland.

Photos from the scene show an overturned semi tractor trailer with a spilled load and a severely damaged passenger vehicle.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 in in both directions, just south of the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, approximately 7 KM north of #Summerland. Estimated time of opening is 12:30 AM. Consider an alternate route. #Peachland #Kelowna — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 15, 2019

Witnesses reported that an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and landed on the highway.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) spokesperson Amy Robertson said five ground ambulances and one ambulance SUV were also dispatched to the scene.

Five patients were treated and three people were transported to hospital. One of the three was transported by air. The condition of the patients is unknown.

An assessment is in progress and drivers are asked to watch for traffic control.

The estimated time of re-opening is 12:30 a.m.

DriveBC will provide an update at 8:00 p.m.