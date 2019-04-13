Section of Sherwood Park Freeway closed due to crash
Edmonton police were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.
Edmonton Police Service said the Sherwood Park Freeway eastbound and westbound between 50 and 75 streets was closed while police investigated.
Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.
EPS said it would provide more details when they become available.
