Traffic
April 13, 2019 2:02 pm

Section of Sherwood Park Freeway closed due to crash

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Edmonton police block off Sherwood Park Freeway between 50 Street and 75 Street after a two vehicle crash.

Edmonton police block off Sherwood Park Freeway between 50 Street and 75 Street after a two vehicle crash.

Morgan Black
A A

Edmonton police were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

Edmonton Police Service said the Sherwood Park Freeway eastbound and westbound between 50 and 75 streets was closed while police investigated.

READ MORE: Man arrested after vehicles set on fire on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue Friday night

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

EPS said it would provide more details when they become available.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Sherwood Park Freeway
Edmonton Sherwood Park Freeway Crash
Edmonton Traffic
Sherwood Park Freeway
Sherwood Park Freeway crash
Sherwood Park Freeway Crash Edmonton

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.