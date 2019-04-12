Sports, other events around Toronto this weekend could cause traffic nightmare

Numerous sports, festival and special events taking place around the city along with subway closures will make it difficult to travel around Toronto on Saturday and Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors and Toronto Marlies will all be playing beginning Saturday afternoon into the evening.

The Raptors host the Orlando Magic at 5 p.m.at Scotiabank Arena in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Raptors are making their sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

A viewing party outside the arena in what is called “Jurassic Park” will force shutdowns. Bremner Boulevard from Lakeshore Boulevard West to the east side of the parking garage at 25 York Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to midnight.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing Game 2 in Boston Saturday night, but there will still be a tailgate at Maple Leafs Square — the same place as the Raptors viewing party after their game has finished. Same closures will be in place.

The Blue Jays play at The Rogers Centre, taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. The Toronto police have put in place a number of road restrictions to help with security and pedestrian traffic for all Jays games. Bremner Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in both directions around the Rogers Centre.

There will also be an increased police presence and other possible security measures, TPS said.

The Marlies will be playing the Belleville Senators at the recently renamed Coca-Cola Coliseum at the Exhibition at 4 p.m. The Leafs farm team recently clinched a playoff spot with a win against the Utica Comets earlier in April.

The Toronto FC will also play Saturday, however, they will be away facing the Sounders in Seattle. Kick off is at 5 p.m. Expect bars to be busier, especially in Liberty Village where the TFC faithful usually come together to watch the games at bars such as Brazen Head.

Furthermore, for those aiming to stay off the roads by taking the TTC, Line 1 will have no service between Bloor-Yonge Station to Osgoode Station on both Saturday and Sunday due to signal upgrades. The TTC said shuttle buses will be running.

Other special events around the city forcing closures include the Cabbagetown Bunny Hop, which will close Carlton Street between Parliament Street and Exchange Lane on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bengali New Year celebration will close Eldon Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue to the south side of the public laneway Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Festivals and other special events are important to the city, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually into Toronto’s economy. They are enjoyed each year by local residents and visitors,” said a press release from the City of Toronto.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no service between Bloor and Osgoode due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/4og9j0elU7 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) April 12, 2019

Leafs fans and loud music. Game is two hours away and already Maple Leaf Square is electric. #TorontoMapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/xs83P8VLGe — Erica Vella (@ericavella) April 11, 2019