Fire extensively damages Saskatoon home

Two homes in Saskatoon were damaged, one extensively, after a fire Friday morning in Lakeview.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they were alerted to a house fire at 534 Wollaston Terrace at roughly 4:45 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Hot ashes from fire pit causes $500K damage to 2 homes in Saskatoon

Firefighters said they arrived to find a house and attached garage fully involved in flames.

The one person inside evacuated after a neighbour banged on his door, the fire department said.

Crews started a transitional attack and brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.

READ MORE: 1 person injured in Saskatoon house fire caused by unattended candle

Heat from the fire caused the exterior siding on a neighbouring home to melt.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon man recognized for heroic actions during house fire