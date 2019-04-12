Canada
April 12, 2019 10:52 am

Fire extensively damages Saskatoon home

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon firefighters said a house and attached garage were fully involved in flames on April 11, 2019, when they arrived at 534 Wollaston Terrace.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
Two homes in Saskatoon were damaged, one extensively, after a fire Friday morning in Lakeview.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they were alerted to a house fire at 534 Wollaston Terrace at roughly 4:45 a.m. CT.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a house and attached garage fully involved in flames.

The one person inside evacuated after a neighbour banged on his door, the fire department said.

Crews started a transitional attack and brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Heat from the fire caused the exterior siding on a neighbouring home to melt.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

