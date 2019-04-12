Fire extensively damages Saskatoon home

Two homes in Saskatoon were damaged, one extensively, after a fire Friday morning in Lakeview.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said they were alerted to a house fire at 534 Wollaston Terrace at roughly 4:45 a.m. CT.
READ MORE: Hot ashes from fire pit causes $500K damage to 2 homes in Saskatoon
Firefighters said they arrived to find a house and attached garage fully involved in flames.
The one person inside evacuated after a neighbour banged on his door, the fire department said.
Crews started a transitional attack and brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.
READ MORE: 1 person injured in Saskatoon house fire caused by unattended candle
Heat from the fire caused the exterior siding on a neighbouring home to melt.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon man recognized for heroic actions during house fire
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.