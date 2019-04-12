Air quality deemed safe after blaze at Brampton scrap yard

The Ministry of Environment says the air quality in Brampton has returned within the acceptable limits following a fire at a Brampton steel scrap yard.

Brampton Fire said there is a lingering smell of smoke and they are still on scene. However, the air quality was deemed safe around the city on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the scrap yard in Brampton on Thursday evening near Goreway Drive and Highway 407.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes and the Ministry of Environment were monitoring the air quality and warned residents to keep their windows closed and turn their ventilation systems off.

— With files from Samantha Berdini