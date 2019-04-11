Michael Avenatti, ex-Stormy Daniels lawyer, faces 36 new federal charges

LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment in Southern California.

A statement from prosecutors to news outlets says details of the case will be released Thursday morning by U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna and the Internal Revenue Service.

The new charges follow Avenatti’s arrest in New York last month for allegedly trying to shake down Nike for up to $25 million and on two counts of wire and bank fraud from Southern California, where his firm is based.

The attorney is best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against U.S. President Donald Trump. Avenatti has said he expects to be cleared.

Avenatti reacted to the new charges on Twitter Thursday morning, saying he will plead not guilty.

“I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY. I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me,” he wrote.

He indicated that he believes the charges are a result of the “powerful enemies” he’s made while working as a high-profile lawyer.

