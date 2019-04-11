Police want to speak with man connected to Waterloo break-in

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with a recent break-in.

Police say that a man entered a home on Lester Street in Waterloo on March 25 before making off with several items.

The victim was not home at the time of the break-in.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext 8422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.