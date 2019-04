The bridge connecting the city of Selkirk to East Selkirk has closed due to rising flood water.

Selkirk Bridge is closed along with Highway 204 up to PR 212.

The flooded road is marked and there is a detour on Highway 9.

#MBHwy204 incident: Vicinity of Red River, flooding, road closed, signed and marked https://t.co/qnE9poloK7 — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) April 11, 2019