Winnipeg Jets playoff prize leads to unexpected friendship

A dedicated Jets fan who decided to share the playoff experience with someone less fortunate is on track for a win, no matter what the outcome of the hockey series turns out to be.

Ryan DeLong knew getting tickets to a playoff game was out of reach for many Jets fans, so he decided to pay it forward for a well-deserving person who wouldn’t otherwise have had the chance. In the process, he gained a new friend.

DeLong told Global News he saw how many different kinds of people came together for the Whiteout parties in 2018 and decided to give a client from Main Street Project an experience to remember.

It started out being about the game, but became much more. DeLong garnered support from local businesses to be able to include a hair cut and a shopping trip.

“Why not make just this person’s day but perhaps turn their life around in some way, maybe this leads to them having a better outlook on life or even a job interview,” DeLong said.

The staff at the shelter were more than happy to participate, DeLong said.

“They deal with people who have gone through homelessness and that have struggled with addiction throughout their life and they were glad to hop on board,” DeLong said.

Travis Veillieux was chosen as the lucky winner because of his determination to overcome addiction.

“I’ve been through Main Street Project detox over 50 times in and out, trying to get sober … and I guess I’ve been turning my life around doing the next right things,” Veillieux said.

The two men were able to meet last Friday, to get to know one another while clothing shopping.

“We have more things in common than some of my friends and I. He’s a great person you know, always has a big smile on his face, he’s was open to sharing his story with me,” DeLong said.

Veillieux said meeting DeLong and being a part of his generous act has inspired him to help others in return. He said he plans to try to pay it forward for those who could use a hand.

“I want to be financially in a position where I can help out like he does, you know. That’s amazing, you know,” Veillieux said.

Veillieux also said the pair plans on staying connected, even when the hockey season is over.

“I’m going to stay in contact. We’re already Facebook friends, we text each other … we have a lot in common, so hopefully we go golfing this summer.”

