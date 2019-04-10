Crime
April 10, 2019 5:26 pm
Updated: April 10, 2019 5:29 pm

Former Red Deer teacher faces new sex charges involving children

By Staff The Canadian Press

Norman Joseph Howes was charged with sexual counsel of a child, sexual exploitation involving a young person, luring a child under the age of 18, child pornography and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

A former central Alberta teacher accused of child sex-related offences faces new charges.

Norman Howes, who is 60, is no longer employed by Red Deer Public Schools.

The new charges include counts of sexual assault, sexual contact with a minor, sexual counsel of a child, sexual exploitation and child pornography offences.

He was earlier charged with sexual counsel of a child, sexual exploitation, luring a child under 18 years, making child pornography and sexual contact with a child.

Carolyn Ayre from the specialized prosecutions branch in Calgary will handle the Crown’s case.

Howes, who taught for more than 30 years in Red Deer schools, is to return to court on May 1.

— With files from Red Deer News Now

