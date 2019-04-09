City of Regina looking to add two more off-leash dog sites

Dog owners in Regina may have a few new spots to walk their dogs this summer.

The city is looking to add two more locations to its list of seasonal off-leash dog parks.

One of the proposed areas is the fenced outdoor rink at the Northwest Leisure Centre in Rochdale Park.

READ MORE: Dog owners continue to speak out about the lack of off-leash parks in Regina

The other possible option is the boarded rink at the Joanne Goulet Golf Course in Westhill.

The off-leash sites would run from May 1 – Sept. 30 on a yearly basis and would be open to the public from 4 -11 p.m. on school days and 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. on all other days.

Currently, there are two year-round off-leash areas and five seasonal sites in Regina.

READ MORE: City of Regina recommends new off-leash dog parks

The city believes adding permanent signage at both sites would cost about $1,000, which will be accommodated through the 2019 budget.

Regina city council will make the final decision at the end of the month.