City of Regina looking to add two more off-leash dog sites

Dog owners in Regina may have a few new spots to walk their dogs this summer.
The city is looking to add two more locations to its list of seasonal off-leash dog parks.
One of the proposed areas is the fenced outdoor rink at the Northwest Leisure Centre in Rochdale Park.
The other possible option is the boarded rink at the Joanne Goulet Golf Course in Westhill.
The off-leash sites would run from May 1 – Sept. 30 on a yearly basis and would be open to the public from 4 -11 p.m. on school days and 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. on all other days.
Currently, there are two year-round off-leash areas and five seasonal sites in Regina.
The city believes adding permanent signage at both sites would cost about $1,000, which will be accommodated through the 2019 budget.
Regina city council will make the final decision at the end of the month.
