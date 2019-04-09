Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre wins national architecture award

An iconic Winnipeg theatre was selected as the recipient of a prestigious architectural award this week.

The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (RMTC) won the 2019 Prix du XXe siècle, an award that recognizes Canada’s landmark buildings of the 20th century, the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) said in a written statement.

Submissions for the award are judged based on the buildings national significance, symbolism, and if the design has remained enact.

RMTC was constructed in 1970 by Number TEN Architectural Group to house Canada’s first regional theatre company which was founded in the 1950s.

The structure is recognized as a National Historic Site of Canada, because of the company’s influence on the development of Canadian theatre and as an example of small-scale Brutalist architecture in Canada, said RAIC.

“The RMTC design has kept its integrity through the years, and it remains a vital cultural hub in its community,” said Michael Cox, President of the RAIC. “Like the company of players it houses, this building is modest, versatile, and full of surprises – BRAVO!”

The RAIC and the National Trust award the Prix du XXe siècle annually to promote Canadian architecture.

Previous winner includes the CN Tower, Simon Fraser University and Habitat ’67.

