Man arrested for anti-Trudeau graffiti outside Jody Wilson-Raybould office in Vancouver

Vancouver police say a man has been arrested for spray-painting messages outside the constituency office of Vancouver-Granville MP Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The graffiti, which was spotted on Monday along the sidewalk and street in the 1200-block of West Broadway, included messages such as “Canadians believe Jody,” “Trudeau for treason,” “Make B.C. the best coast again” and “Make Canada great again.”

Police said a 37-year-old Vancouver man was arrested and several cans cans of spray paint were seized. Police also said the messages were not threatening or derogatory and no injuries were reported.

Charges for mischief under $5,000 are anticipated, police said.

Crews worked to remove the graffiti on Monday afternoon.

“While I appreciate people wanting to show their support and enthusiasm as well as express their views, I would encourage them to do so without damaging private or public property or putting themselves in harm’s way,” Wilson-Raybould wrote on Twitter on Monday.

In an interview with the West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, Wilson-Raybould rejected the idea that by raising concerns about the SNC-Lavalin scandal, she may have helped boost Conservative prospects in the fall election campaign.

She said that while she understands concerns from her former caucus about how the scandal will impact their re-election chances, she thinks that is beside the point at the heart of the controversy.

“I don’t see myself as helping Andrew Scheer win the next election.,” she said.

“I spoke my truth, I stood up for what was right and my belief in the institutions of our democracy and the necessary nature of those institutions remaining independent and upholding the rule of law … if politics ever overtakes the right thing to do, then we’ve lost already.”

— With files from Amanda Connolly